Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary Celebration

Harley-Davidson’s super-sized 105th anniversary celebration kicks into overdrive today, with a massive, all-day concert at Miller Park featuring big acts like Sugarland (the country-crossover stars), Joan Jett (the “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” icon), Lewis Black (the comedian) and The Billy Bob Thornton Band (uh, Billy Bob Thornton’s band). One of the most enthusiastically received performers from Harley’s infamous 100th anniversary celebration, cowboy rapper Kid Rock, returns to headline the evening with a 9 p.m. performance that’s sure to be plenty rowdy.