Harley-Davidson 105th Anniverysary Celebration

While a biker-friendly lineup of bands like ZZ Top, Los Lonely Boys, The Black Crowes, Foghat and Amanda Overmyer plays the neighboring Summerfest grounds as part of Harley-Davidson’s 105th anniversary celebration, the night’s biggest ticket is the general-admission Foo Fighters concert at the Roadhouse on the Lakefront at 7 p.m. Though fans may grumble that Dave Grohl has sucked all the playfulness and sweet pop sensibilities out of his band for its recent, humorless albums, Grohl clearly knows what he’s doing; the latest Foo Fighters album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, was one of the most commercially successful modern-rock releases of the year. Foo Fighters share tonight’s bill with Three Days Grace, a one-noted post-grunge band that sings angry songs with unrelenting, dire urgency. Their latest album, One-X, is riding high on a trio of feel-bad hit singles: “Never Too Late,” “Animal I Have Become” and “Pain.”