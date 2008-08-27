Harley-Davidson 105th Anniverysary Celebration

Harley-Davidson officially kicks off its 105th anniversary celebration today with a modest line-up of music (at least compared to the upcoming city-wide concerts we’ll see in coming days) at Highland Avenue and 35th Street. Amanda Overmyer, whose hard-edged, Janis Joplin impression made her one of the most divisive of last season’s “American Idol” contestants starts the celebration at 4 p.m., followed by two sets from Foghat, the British blues-rock band best known for “Slow Ride,” at 5:15 and 6:15 p.m.