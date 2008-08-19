Harley-Davidson Museum's Launch Party

The Harley-Davidson Museum's recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corporation's 105th anniversary, and it's already attracting tourists with its splendid collection of motorcycles. Naturally there is a gift shop and, for those who have time to stay longer, a cafe and restaurant. This week, that restaurant, Motor, is offering a weeklong launch party, with special entertainment every evening. Tonight it will host lawn games and, at 8 p.m., an outdoor screening of the classic biker film The Wild One. A portion of all entrée and sandwich sales will go toward the Friends of the Hank Aaron State Trail.