Along with New Orleans and that “Saturday Night Live” skit where Tracy Morgan and James van der Beek taunt him with a laser pointer as he attempts to play “My Funny Valentine,” Harry Connick Jr. is known for Christmas. In addition to creating his own swingingly saccharine holiday special, The Happy Elf, the smooth jazz-pop singer has recorded several Christmas albums, the latest of which, What a Night! A Christmas Album, includes “how has he not already covered these?” standards like “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Connick plays an 8 p.m. concert at the Riverside Theater tonight.