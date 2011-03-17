John Scheinfeld's documentary Who is Harry Nilsson? (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him) answers both questions, interviewing nearly three dozen friends and family members of the maverick singer-songwriter, a frequent collaborator of The Beatles who at the height of his early-'70s popularity alienated his fans and label supporters with a series of aggressively non-commercial albums. Interviews with Robin Williams, Brian Wilson and Yoko Ono give insight into this complicated artist, but the documentary's real draw is rare performance footage of Nilsson in his prime.