Wisconsin State Fair Park will be bustling this weekend, as it hosts its 18th annual Harvest Fair—a celebration of all things seasonal, with hay rides, pumpkin bowling and contests, live music, a farmers' market and a pumpkin patch—along with a slew of concurrent events, including the World Beef Expo, the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale, the WI Beer Expo and the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Convention. In its first year at the State Fair grounds, the tattoo convention will feature suspension acts, a burlesque show, an art gallery and live tattooing. It will honor the best tattoos with awards in a number of categories. The inaugural WI Beer Expo, meanwhile, will offer unlimited samples of 70 craft and microbrews from all over the country (and a few from Germany, as well). (Through Sunday, Sept. 25.)