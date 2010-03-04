Since the 1960s, Milwaukee singer Harvey Scales has been a fixture of the local R&B scene for his funk group Harvey Scales and the Seven Sounds, which he’s began performing with again in recent years. Scales, who also co-wrote Johnnie Taylor’s hit single “Disco Lady” as well as tracks for the O’Jays and The Dramatics, was awarded with a lifetime achievement award by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry last year. Tonight the soul legend will perform as part of the Mitchell Park Domes’ Music Under Glass concert series.