Haunted Bar Tour

Those who seek supernatural thrills are dared to face their fears, albeit with a well-poured drink in hand, at Shaker's weekly haunted bar tours. Serving up authentic absinthe concoctions as well as fanciful yarns inspired by its notorious past, the historic cigar bar has fully embraced its roots as a one-time speak-easy, brothel and general reprobate haunt, where seedy types spent their days (and sometimes met their violent ends). Shaker's also offers overnight packages in the bar's haunted penthouse, where guests are invited to spend the night in the same room where a bordello girl was brutally murdered. (Also Saturdays)