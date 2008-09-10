With her extraordinary 2001 memoir A Girl Named Zippy: Growing Up Small in Mooreland, Indiana, a loving and funny account of a childhood in a small town of only 300, Haven Kimmel made a name for herself. Although she cut a similar, follow-up memoir in 2005, she’s since moved on to fiction, albeit fiction written with the same affectionate, insightful voice that drove her memoirs. Kimmel appears at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood tonight at 7, promoting her latest novel, Iodine, about a girl whose college experience is hampered by memories of a long repressed trauma.