Headlights w/ The Celebrated Workingman and The Friendly Lens

One of the remaining bright spots on Polyvinyl Records, Champaign, Ill.’s Headlights have kept close ties to Milwaukee since the beginning, recording the bulk of their 2006 full-length debut here, then adopting Decibully’s Nick Sanborn into the band shortly after. The group’s latest release is this fall’s Wildlife , which adds darker undertones to the Yo La Tengo- and Earlimart-styled summertime dream-pop of their 2008 album, Some Racing, Some Stopping , without compromising the group’s trademark loveliness.