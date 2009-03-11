Headlights, a Chicago indie-pop quintet featuring Decibully’s Nick Sanborn, tops a 10 p.m. bill at Stonefly tonight that also features two of Milwaukee’s most fun live bands: John The Savage, whose megaphone- and trumpet-assisted live shows channel Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Tom Waits at their drunkest, and At Latl (formerly Atlatl), a young group whose jagged but sweet indie-rock songs evoke Modest Mouse’s many long drives with nothing to think about. The group’s jittery single “Hey Man” received ample airplay on Radio Milwaukee 88.9 last summer.