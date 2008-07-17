Partnered with the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded one of last year’s sharpest singles, the disorienting, Orwellian “Crimewave.” Left to their own devices, though, the Los Angeles group is more of a conventional noise-rock band than that dark dance track suggests, heavy on rusty guitars and cacophonous drums. Still, the cold, mechanical nature of their music does lend itself to electronic remixes, so much so that the band maintains two separate Myspace pages: one for their traditional songs, and another for the blippy, spliced and diced remakes. Tonight HEALTH does a 7 p.m. show at the Borg Ward Collective with openers Sleepcomesdown, Terrior Bute and We’rewolves.