Heartless Bastards w/ Peter Wolf Crier

An endorsement from The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group’s first two records for the label, it wasn’t until last year’s The Mountain that the band truly came into its sound. Produced by Spoon’s Mike McCarthy and recorded with a new lineup that left singer Erika Wennerstrom the sole remaining original member, the album piled massive, psychedelic sounds over wily, bluesy guitar riffs and featured a broadened palette of instrumentation. Opener Peter Wolf Crier doesn’t set out to rock nearly as hard on his latest album, Inter-Be , a home-recorded singer-songwriter affair in the Bon Iver mold.