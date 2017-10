Touchy fall weather too often cuts Milwaukee's festival season short, but it probably won't matter much if there's a bit of a bite to the air at the East Town Association's latest outdoor event. The crowd is invited to vote for the city's best Bloody Mary and best chili (in both meat and veggie categories). Chili samples will be available for $2, or $10 for unlimited, and Bloody Marys will be $4 each, or $15 for unlimited.