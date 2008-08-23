For nearly 10 years, Milwaukee's Heathrow has been walking a fine line between '90s Britpop and a softer, Midwestern type of sound. Their debut, 2003's critically noted Listening Class, was a throwback to the "Lips Like Sugar" days of sharp, melancholic gui tar pop. This June the group released their second full-length album, the confidently titled World Opinion Is With Us, which prompted tonight's rather belated hometown CD-release party at the Cactus Club at 10 p.m. Borrowing ambient feel-good rhythm from Coldplay and the softer side of the United Kingdom scene, World Opinion sees the Milwaukee anglophiles further polishing their peppy afternoon-drive pop.