Physical comedy and pointed propaganda collide in Heave Ho!, a 1934 Polish comedy that is the UWM Union Theatre’s final installment in its “Modernity and Tradition: Film in Interwar Central Europe” series. In the film, which screenings for free tonight at 7 p.m., Czech burlesque entertainers Voskovec and Werich pair their slapstick antics with a pointed ant-fascist message.