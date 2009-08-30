(hed) P.e. w/ Mushroomhead and Straight Line Stitch

Self-proclaimed leaders of the “underground truth movement,” So Cal’s (hed) P.e. has somehow managed to pass off their hybrid of generic thrash metal fused with hardcore rap to undiscriminating audiences for some 15 years now. Having aligned themselves with the Insane Clown Posse by performing in makeup and appearing at ICP’s annual Gathering of the Juggalos has only further cemented the niche of this bottom feeding band, a group that makes Limp Bizkit seem like the Rolling Stones by comparison. Tonight they’re joined by co-headliners Mushroomhead for the aptly named “Hed to Head Tour.”