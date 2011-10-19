(Hed) P.E. w/ Slaine and Primer 55

Self-proclaimed leaders of the “underground truth movement,” So Cal's (Hed) P.E. has somehow managed to pass off their hybrid of generic thrash metal fused with hardcore rap to undiscriminating audiences for some 15 years now. Having aligned themselves with the Insane Clown Posse by performing in makeup and appearing at ICP's annual Gathering of the Juggalos has only further cemented the niche of this bottom feeding band. The band's latest record, Truth Rising , takes an even uglier turn, embracing the 9/11 conspiracy theories. “Rape this 90 pounder,” singer Jared Gomes raps on one typically tactless song, “Takeover.” “I grab her by the throat, rope, choke, hold and pound her.”