Director Guillermo del Toro followed up his Oscar-winning historical-fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth with a movie that it’s safe to assume most members of the Academy never even saw: The second installment in his Hellboy franchise, Hellboy II: The Golden Army . Critics normally dismiss these kind of comic-book adaptations, but del Toro’s film nonetheless earned high marks for its imaginative visuals, which are every bit as fantastic as those in Pan’s Labyrinth . Ron Perlman returns as the beastly title character, a bright-red demon who works for a government agency dedicated to the paranormal. The film screens for free tonight.