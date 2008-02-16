×
Hellyeah, a nu-metal supergroup featuring members of Mudvayne, Nothingface, Pantera and Damageplan, bring their thrashy, cocksure sound to the Eagles Ballroom tonight for an 8 p.m. show with opening acts Machine Head and Nonpoint.
Tonight @ the Eagles Ballroom - 8:00 PM
