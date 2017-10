After a run as one of the 1990s' biggest alternative-metal success stories, Helmet broke up acrimoniously in 1998. It wasn't too surprising, considering the band's squabbles, that when singer-guitarist Page Hamilton “reunited” the band in 2004, he did so without any other original members. The band's lineup has continued to change regularly over the subsequent years, but the band's sound hasn't. The group's latest album, 2010's Seeing Eye Dog , is characteristically ferocious.