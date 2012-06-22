Aaron Kopec's <i>Help Wanted</i> is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual desire and office politics. Clayton Hamburg is suitably intense as Rand Dandrich, the story's intellectual hero, a neurotic numbers man with the potential to be an early forerunner of Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, if he could only gain the assertiveness needed to take control. With precise balance, Anna Figlesthaler plays Marjory Lotus, the woman who helps Dandrich get there. An enterprising woman who would have excelled as an executive in the modern business world, Lotus defers to the oppression of the era and becomes Dandrich's secretary. She sees his potential and helps him achieve it in a way that liberates them both, through the exploration of an interesting sensual and sexual relationship. An excellent supporting cast aids the central relationship.