Punk icon Henry Rollins cut his teeth on hardcore music, famously fronting Black Flag and then Rollins Band, but these days he has another outlet for his anger: spoken word. Now a blogger for Vanity Fair and the host of a weekly radio show and the Independent Film Channel program “The Henry Rollins Show,” he tours behind long, entertaining rants about music, politics, culture and anything else that has been occupying his mind lately. Click here to read the Shepherd ’s interview with Rollins, who appears tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom at 8 p.m.