The 2010 documentary We Were Here: The AIDS Years in San Francisco explored the beginning of the AIDS epidemic through the eyes of San Franciscans who lived through the era. While the '60s and '70s opened the door to a more sexually free America, the '80s introduced a sobering disease that shook the gay community to its core. We Were Here illuminates not only the suffering San Franciscans experienced at the hands of this deadly virus, but also its political and social impact. Despite the inherent solemnity of that period, this documentary illustrates the inspiring level of solidarity within the gay community, who fought hard against the disease. Tonight's screening is presented by the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival.