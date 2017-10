In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned him the title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt had trouble writing hitsat least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raitt performed his songs to great success, but Hiatt never became the star critics predicted. No matter. In roots-rock circles, he’s a hero. The prematurely haggard Hiatt, who recently released his 18th album, Same Old Man, headlines the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m.