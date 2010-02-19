High Lonesome w/ Derek Dunn

Like the Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams III before them, Milwaukee’s High Lonesome brings an “the older the better” mentality to country and bluegrass, reviving the strident sounds of early Americana without playing them up for kitsch. The trio’s reverence for outlaw culture would allow them to fit in with the modern cow-punk movement, but the music itself is mostly untainted by punk. Save perhaps for the hint of Paul Westerberg and Dave Pirner’s Minnesotan growl that slips into singer Noah Tyson’s voice, this trio plays their country as straight as the old icons did.