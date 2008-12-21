Don’t let Hinder’s penchant for boilerplate, hair-metal power ballads fool you into thinking they have a heart. Though they may soundtrack high-school prom slow dances, they’re just as apt to spend the rest of the dance crashing everyone else’s photographs as they drunkenly flash the shocker. With all of Motley Crue’s misogyny but none of the self-aware humor, constipated frontman Austin Winkler sings of cheap booze and mean-spirited sex. That pairing becomes even more unctuous on this Jagermeister-sponsored tour, where Winkler surrounds himself in lingerie-clad babes and grunts into a bra-covered microphone. Rev Theory and Trapt join Hinder for a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave.