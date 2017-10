The third installment of local promoter JC Poppe's “Hip-Hop Hates…” fund-raiser series unites four prime Milwaukee rap acts in support of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. On the bill is the ubiquitous Prophetic, local crunk enthusiasts Streetz -n- Young Deuces, reptile-voiced misfit Lah Kid and street-minded abstractionist Pacino. Poppe and DJ Bizzon of WMSE's “The Mad Kids Show” host the evening.