The city has a choice between two benefit concerts for multiple sclerosis tonight. While a more rock- and folk-leaning lineup plays Art Bar tonight, a host of talent from the city’s hip-hop scene will team up for their own benefit at the Cactus Club. Included on the bill are KingHellBastard, Frankie Flowers, MudKids and SPEAK EASY. Jank One and DJ Venus will keep the music flowing between sets, and organizing rapper JC Poppe hosts.