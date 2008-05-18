After three great albums of fully realized garage-punk, Sweden’s self-aggrandizing superstars The Hives threw listeners for a loop last year with The Black and White Album, a polished, freewheeling pop record that even included a couple of collaborations with The Neptunes. Critics scratched their heads, but the album was a commercial hit in the most literal way possible meaning that it was a hit in actual commercials, its songs having been used in ads for Nike and a couple of popcorn films. Fans longing for The Hives of yore should take comfort in knowing that, despite the group’s newfound studio eclecticism, their lean-and-mean live shows have remained virtually untouched. See for yourself tonight at 8 p.m. at the Rave.