The Hives' breakthrough hit “Hate to Say I Told You So” arrived around the time that The Strokes and The White Stripes were ushering in a so-called “rock revival.” That fortunate timing earned the Swedish rockers diamond status on their American introduction, 2002's <i>Your New Favourite Band</i>. Five years later, the band teamed up with producers including Pharrell Williams, Jacknife Lee and Dennis Herring for 2007's overblown <I>The Black and White Album</i>, the only misstep in their otherwise lean discography. Thankfully, the band went D.I.Y. for their latest album, the self-produced <i>Lex Hives</i>, a return to the raw garage rock that earned the group their following.