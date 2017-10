Sticklers for democracy, Milwaukee’s hard-rock station 102.9 the Hog is calling on its listeners to help pick its latest Hog Rock Girl “spokesmodel” tonight at an 8 p.m. competition at Turner Hall. The winner, whose faceand, er, bodywill be plastered on billboards all over the city, takes home a pretty impressive $30,000 paycheck for the year-long gig.