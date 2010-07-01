We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen Polivka is a Whitefish Bay High School alum who for years played in the Milwaukee punk band Punchdrunk. Punchdrunk’s drummer, Judd Counsell, another Whitefish Bay graduate, also played with an early incarnation of The Hold Steady. If his last name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the cousin of Brewer’s shortstop Craig Counsell.