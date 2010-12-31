The Hold Steady w/ Jaill

Celebrated by fans as literary rock ’n’ roll saviors and derided by detractors as a glorified bar band, Brooklyn’s Hold Steady divide their time between rousing tales of spiritual redemption and the American dream and more commonplace accounts of passing out at concerts, stumbling around drunk or making out at a detox tent, stories that lyricist and frontman Craig Finn packs with allusions to the works of Jack Kerouac and fellow Minnesotan John Berryman. The group’s typically divisive latest album, this year’s Heaven is Whenever , is Finn’s rumination on aging. The Hold Steady headlines the Riverside Theater’s New Year’s Eve party with Jaill, the good-spirited Milwaukee garage-pop band that this year released its Sub Pop debut, That’s How We Burn . Tickets to the show also include admission to the Get Down dance party, running concurrently at the Turner Hall Ballroom.