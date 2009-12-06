For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free, two-day event, offering everything from handmade jewelry, organic body-care products, screen-printed T-shirts, fabric watches, luxury soaps, folk art and whimsical stuffed monsters. There will also be live music, artist demonstrations and free gift-wrapping.