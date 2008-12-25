Anyone who wished for a white Christmas must be feeling a little salty right now, but it looks like today should be clear enough for a quiet evening drive downtown to see the city’s dazzling Holiday Lights Display. Thousands of lights are illuminating Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union through the New Year, taking the shape of penguins, castles, stars and Christmas trees. The display has a low carbon footprint, too: Bright as they are, the lights are energy-efficient LEDs.