Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs w/ Trent Fox and the Tenants

Holly Golightly’s oft-cited credentialsher roots in a semi-seminal garage-rock band, Thee Heatcoats, and her one-time ties to The White Stripesdon’t do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-nostalgic (but decidedly non-kitschy) early ’60s sound, inspired not only by garage-rock but by the more wistful side of girl groups and, in particular, late-night country records. Neko Case comparisons are inevitable, but although Golightly doesn’t quite have Case’s pipes, her songs are simpler and sweeter than Case’s densely packed throwbacks, and as a result they feel more authentic, more in touch with an era passed.