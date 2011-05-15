Holly Golightly and The Brokeoffs

Holly Golightly's oft-cited credentials—her roots in the seminal garage-rock band Thee Headcoatees and her one-time ties to The White Stripes—don't do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-nostalgic (but decidedly non-kitschy) early-'60s sound, inspired not only by garage-rock but by the more wistful side of girl groups and, in particular, late-night country records. The singer continues to record at a fast clip. Her latest album, Medicine County , is her fourth in as many years that she recorded with the Brokeoffs, her duo with longtime tour mate Lawyer Dave.