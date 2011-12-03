Los Angeles-based rap-rock group Hollywood Undead, with its dance-heavy performance style, flips between party anthems and more serious tracks, creating a brash fusion of influences. This is not a subtle band: Its six members—under the pseudonyms Da Kurlzz, Charlie Scene, J-Dog, Danny, Funny Man and Johnny 3 Tears—all wear hockey-style masks. More fascination with the band stems from the controversy surrounding the departure of Deuce, who founded the band with J-Dog. Leaving on apparently bitter terms (he penned a song called “Story of a Snitch,” which claimed that he was kicked out), Deuce was replaced by Daniel Murrilo (alias Danny), a contestant on season nine of “American Idol.”