Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much resemblance to the duo as depicted in the Stackner Cabaret’s latest offering, Holmes and Watson: A Musical Mystery . This lighthearted musical comedy takes plenty of liberties with Arthur Conan Doyle’s greatest creations, presenting them as singing duo trapped in a locked room by their old adversary, Professor Moriarty.