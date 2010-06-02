Holy Fuck w/ Nice Nice

A Toronto group not nearly as incendiary as their name suggests, Holy Fuck plays electronic music using only traditional live instrumentation, with no laptops, samples or drum programming. The band’s emphasis on live percussion gives their records intricate textures and an energy that traditional electronica acts can’t recreate, and their experimental aesthetic and pop sensibility has helped position them as an indie-rock alternative to the similarly instrumental “livetronica” bands embraced by jam-music circles. The group’s third and latest album, Latin , released this May on XL Recordings, has been embraced by indie-music blogs and dance-music circles alike, peaking at #14 on the Billboard Dance charts.