At the inaugural Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival, promoters have put on display a wide variety of visual artists and rock and hip-hop musicians, many of which have flown largely under the radar of local press. The music lineup includes Lil Ole P, Quick 50, Motorboat, Tom Young, KritiK & Immoral, The Paramedics, Mr. Logek and Roundtable Entertainment, while the featured artists are Adam Ithier, Calvin Raab, Chad Bridgewater, Janson Rapisarda and Tom Young.