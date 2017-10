Regular Milwaukee Repertory Theater collaborator Kevin Ramsey directs the Stackner Cabaret's first production of the 2011/12 season, From My Hometown , a musical tribute to the classic R&B and Motown music of the '60s. The story follows a trio of strangers who relocate to New York City with dreams of playing the famous Apollo Theater and forge long friendships. Among the 37 songs included in the production are “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “Chain Gang.”