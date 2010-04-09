Hood Internet w/ The Glamour and DJ Dion

The Hood Internet’s M.O. reads like a cheap formula for big Internet traffic: Take a popular rap or R&B single and pair it with a cult indie-rock song. This Chicago duo seldom plays mash-ups for cheap novelty, though, and instead creates clever new compositions from its source material. On their latest free download mixtape, The Mixtape Volume Four , the duo pairs Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” with The Rapture’s “House of Jealous Lovers,” pits Dead Prez against Grizzly Bear, weds Passion Pit and Juvenile, and once again shows their love for R. Kelly, this time by pairing him with a Sally Shapiro groove. Hood Internet returns to the Todd Wehr Auditorium tonight after a packed show there in December.