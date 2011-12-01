An adult spin on the classic high-school debate club format, Milwaukee's Hot Blind Debates adds an extra element of uncertainty (debaters are selected at random) and a whole lot of booze (spectators are given kazoos or confetti and encouraged to be loud). Topics at the second installment of this event include a vampire throwdown ( Twilight vs. True Blood ), a Mexican restaurant match (Conejito's vs. Corazon) and a debate to determine the one true religion (Mormonism vs. Scientology). The winners of each round advance to debate unannounced topics in a mystery round, and one will be crowned “Milwaukee's Master Debater.”