Hot Dog! Classic Country Spin

These days there’s a local spin for every music genre from soul music to punk to rockabilly, so it made sense that two enthusiasts of classic country should dedicate one night a month to spinning the sometimes overlooked genre they love. At their Hot Dog! Spins on the last Sunday of every month at Burnhearts in Bay View, Austin Dutmer and Kevin Meyer play old cuts from old legends like Patsy Cline, George Jones, Roger Miller, Wanda Jackson, Moe Bandy and other artists best heard while sipping cheap, cold beer.