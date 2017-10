Though the group has endured several breakups and reunions since their formation in 1993, punk-rock mavericks Hot Water Music continue to carry a loyal cult audience. On albums like 1998's Fuel for the Hate Game and 2001's A Flight and a Crash , Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard exchange husky vocals over rough and heavy post-hardcore riffs. The band is said to be at work recording a new album, which would be their first new material since 2004's The New What Next .