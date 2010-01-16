For seven years, from 1995 to 2002, Wisconsin Public Radio’s popular “Hotel Milwaukee” variety show spotlighted Milwaukee comedians, playwrights and musicians. It was taped live at hotels across the city and eventually at the Eisner American Museum of Advertising & Design. For a fund-raiser performance tonight for the youth mentoring organization City Year Milwaukee, the cast will be reuniting at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Hotel alums including Bill Clifford, Marcie Hoffman, Jacob Mills, Rip Tenor and Jeana Stillman will reprise their roles, hotel historian John Gurda will talk about Turner Hall and singer Adekola Adedapo, the Dean Lee Trio and the jazz group Hudson will serve as the house band. In the spirit of the radio program, there will also be musical guests: singer Jeanna Salzer, guitarist Terry Coffman, harmonica legend Jim Liban and the Las Vegas tribute band 5 Card Studs, who will close out the evening.