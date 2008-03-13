After a late ’80s/early ’90s peak sparked by a few noteworthy singles, Ireland’s Hothouse Flowers has released mostly hits compilations, b-sides, and rarities. 2004’s Into Your Heart was a collection of new material that was well received in their native Ireland, but was too middle-of-the-road to make an impression stateside. After a few years of solo projects and a brief hiatus, the band reconvened to play some reunion shows at European festivals in the summer of 2007. On the strength of those shows, the group decided to embark on a more extensive tour, which stops at Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. concert.